2021-04-26 14:56:39.737 Doniphan Woman Wins $100,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers Prize

2021-04-26 14:56:39.737

Julie Ryan of Doniphan was shocked to discover she had won a $100,000 prize after she scratched off her Missouri Lottery “Hot Hot Cash” Scratchers ticket. Ryan purchased the winning ticket at Current River Bait and Tackle in Doniphan, but she never expected the ticket to hold one of the game’s top prizes.

“When I scratched it, I didn’t know what to do,” she recalled. “I was in shock. I was just sitting there going, ‘Wow! Gosh! Hold on a minute!’”

Ryan said the money came at the right time, as she is currently looking to purchase land and build a house.

“Hot Hot Cash” is a $5 Scratchers game with two additional top prizes of $100,000 still unclaimed.

In FY20, players in Ripley County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $2.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $217,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $267,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.