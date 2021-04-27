HPIL Holding Announces New President
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that David Postula has accepted the position as President of HPIL Holding to operate under the new name as previously announced “Cybernetic Technologies. “I am pleased that such a key executive with the history and experience David has will be joining the company and to help meet some aggressive milestones that have been set”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
Cybernetic
About David Postula:
David is a seasoned senior executive with broad experience driving strategy, business optimization and revenue growth across a number of technology segments. He has a true passion for new technology and business strategy, which he brings to his role with Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. Prior to joining Cybernetic, David was with Crank Virtual and prior to that was the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Tower Semiconductor, where he was responsible for driving strategy, roadmaps, and both customer & partner alliances in support of $1B of 2020/2021 Revenues. Before that, David was the Vice President of NA Sales at Global Foundries, where he co-created, implemented and executed a sales strategy that exceeded new customer and revenue targets by 20%.
David has a strong track record of driving an innovative and differentiated business strategy, optimizing support teams around that strategy, and consistently exceeding business growth targets. Whether in a large global company, or in a small start-up environment, he has thrived collaborating with internal team members and external partners to deliver maximum results. David holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Cornell University. He has also completed Executive MBA course modules at The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, and at Tel-Aviv University's LAHAV Executive Program.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+1 778-819-1956
email us here