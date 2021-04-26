TARRANT/JOHNSON COUNTIES – The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting for the Interstate 35W project in Tarrant and Johnson Counties. A pre-recorded, narrated video presentation for the proposed project will be available on Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. here . Project information and project maps are also available at the above link.

The proposed project would improve I-35W from Interstate 20 to State Highway 174 and the I-35W interchanges at I-20 and SH 174. The project would reconstruct and widen the I-35W mainlanes with new ramps and frontage roads in each direction. The proposed project would span approximately 10 miles.

Written comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by mail to: Tejas Soni, P.E, Project Manager, TxDOT Fort Worth District Office, 2501 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas 76133. Comments may also be submitted by email to I35WSeg1@txdot.gov. All comments must be received on or before Wednesday, May 12, 2021.