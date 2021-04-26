Work to Resume on the PA 56 Improvements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc, of Everett, will resume work beginning Monday, May 3, on the Route 56 improvements project in Dale Borough and the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Beginning Monday, May 3, the contractor will place single lane closures on Route 56 they will be completing the placement of epoxy deck treatments as well as high friction surface treatments to the roadway. The bridge and roadway surface treatments will be placed from Route 3044 (Washington Street) to the end of the Kernville Viaduct on the Johnstown side of the Route 3016 (Bedford Street) ramps with Route 56.

Additional work to take place this season includes the completion of signage upgrades, substructure repairs and protective coating, as well as strip seal gland replacement on the War Memorial bridge, and the replacement of expansion dams on the Point Stadium Bridge. A detour will be placed later this summer for the expansion dam work. More details will be available closer to that date.

Motorists should allow extra time and use caution when traveling in the work zone. They should also be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

Previous work on this project consisted of pavement preservation of Route 56, the substructure rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct, as well as the rehabilitation of two retaining walls. Previous roadway work on Route 56 included milling, and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, a portion of the signage upgrades, a portion of the high friction surface and epoxy deck treatments and other miscellaneous construction.

Work on this $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101