Missouri State Parks offers Learn2 Aim archery and atlatl courses at five parks this summer

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 26, 2021 – Missouri State Parks invites the public to begin their archery journey by attending hands-on courses at five parks this summer, including Cuivre River, Echo Bluff, Graham Cave, Knob Noster and Stockton state parks. This program is for anyone who wants to learn the basics of archery and atlatl throwing.

The Learn2 Aim courses offer two hours of free instruction and are open to ages 10 and older. Registration is required and all slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Program dates, times and other details, including registration information, can be found at mostateparks.com/learn2.

Missouri State Parks provides the equipment, including bows, atlatls, targets and expertise, in a safe environment. Participants should bring enthusiasm and a willingness to learn a historical skill. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.

Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents and guardians do not have to participate, but must be on hand to provide adult supervision. Participants should be comfortable around bows and atlatls. All Missouri State Park rules and regulations apply. This is a family-oriented event; alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the Learn2 Program.

Participants are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

