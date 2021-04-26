REMINDER: State coastal commission will meet April 28 by video conference
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 28 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
Who: Coastal Resources Commission
What: Regular Business Meeting
When: Wednesday, April 28 at 9 a.m.
Where: Join by video conference
Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003
Event number/access code: 185 441 7339
Event password: 1234
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
- A variance request from the Topsail Reef HOA, North Topsail Beach, regarding a permit extension for an existing, oversized sandbag structure.
- Consideration of rules related to Oceanfront Development/Beach Management Plans and related Fiscal Analysis; and consideration of a Fiscal Analysis related to Inlet Hazard Areas Proposed Use Standards
- NCDOT update on Southdock Ferry Terminal and related erosion issues
- Rulemaking recommendations regarding amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0303 & .0301 Shorefront Access and to 15A NCAC 7J .0405 – Permit Modifications
- Consideration of a Fiscal Analysis for 15A NCAC 7H .0306(j) and 7K .0208(g) related to rules and permit procedures governing the elevation of oceanfront structures on pilings.
