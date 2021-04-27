John Reed, ATM and Debit Card Pioneer, To Advise On Financial Inclusiveness for Issuer Processor Cascade

John Reed, ATM and Debit Card Pioneer Cascade Financial Technology Corp

John S. Reed, the banking veteran, will be an Advisor on Cascade’s Financial Inclusiveness initiatives that will bring ATMs to the unbanked in Mexico and LATAM.

John’s advice and vision for our Cascade xBorder technology will truly change the lives of millions of unbanked people, and I’m thrilled to be working on this project with him.” — Spencer Schmerling, CEO, Cascade