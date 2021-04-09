Cascade Welcomes Zack Bowen as its New Director of Growth
Experienced FinTech Sales Executive to Drive Growth for Cascade’s Issuer Processor Platform and Program Management Services.
I look forward to bringing my passion for innovative financial products to have a direct impact on Cascade’s continued expansion and success.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Financial Technology Corp ("Cascade") announces the addition of Zack Bowen as Director of Growth to its Business Development team. Cascade is a next-generation issuing processor and card program manager with a focus on innovative payment solutions. Their offerings include prepaid and debit card issuance via Cascade Processing, crypto-to-fiat conversion solutions, wearable payments devices, and card program management services.
— Zack Bowen, Director of Growth, Cascade
Bowen has been entrusted to grow strategic client accounts and partner relationships that tactically meld with Cascade’s core business offerings. “I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time in Cascade’s journey. I look forward to bringing my passion for innovative financial products to have a direct impact on Cascade’s continued expansion and success.” said Bowen of his new role.
Most recently, Bowen headed Client Growth for Urban FT, where he oversaw its client growth and direct sales initiatives. Previously, he held leadership sales positions at Digiliti Money, which Urban FT acquired in 2018. Cascade will be leveraging Bowen’s seven years of experience selling fintech solutions, SaaS software, applications, and professional services to financial organizations.
On Bowen’s hiring, Spencer Schmerling, Cascade’s CEO commented, "We welcome Zack to Cascade and look forward to his creative and energetic leadership. Not only is he a dynamic communicator, but he also has a ‘customer-first’ approach, which fits in perfectly with Cascade’s values. Zack’s experience and expertise will help add greatly to the tremendous opportunities we are creating.”
###
About Cascade Financial Technology Corp
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cascade Financial Technology Corp is an issuer processor that provides a reliable and scalable platform for FinTech start-ups to quickly get their product or service to market. Cascade's platform features RESTful API's, full BSA/AML compliance, automated KYC, extensive fraud mitigation, and world-class USA-based customer service, all of which enable our clients to create the most innovative and inclusive financial products and services that allow all people to participate in the FinTech revolution.
Brandon Aday
Cascade Financial Technology Corp
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn