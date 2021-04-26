CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Florida Senate

4/26/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the Florida Senate’s favorable passage of House Bill 1209. The legislation, which now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis for signature, strengthens the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment and safeguard Floridians from fraud and scams.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As your CFO, I have worked to further strengthen DFS’ fraud fighting capabilities and provide Florida’s firefighters with the tools and resources they need to keep themselves and our communities safe. Our agency bill bolsters the men and women in Florida’s fire service community in their battle against cancer, enhances our fight against fraudsters and bad actors and prevents sexual harassment victims from having their personal information exposed by the media. I am pleased this bill is now headed to the Governor for signature and appreciate all the members who worked to ensure this legislation passed, including President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls, Senator Burgess and Representative Fetterhoff. Thank you for your commitment to support our agency bill and DFS.”

