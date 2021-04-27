Ambassador Enterprises welcomes Scott Campbell as Corporate Counsel
Campbell joins Ambassador Enterprises to focus on its mergers and acquisitions activities.
Ambassador Enterprises’ commitment to generating financial, cultural, and eternal returns in every investment truly makes it a special and rewarding place to grow as an individual and team member.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Campbell as Corporate Counsel. The talented corporate attorney joins AE’s legal team, adding energy and skills that will help strengthen AE’s M&A capacity.
A Fort Wayne native, Scott comes to Ambassador Enterprises from the law firm of Barrett McNagny, LLP, where he served as an Associate in their Business Practice Group. Campbell graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School and received his undergraduate degree from Wabash College. He was most recently honored as a 2021 Best Lawyers in America®: Ones to Watch.
“Ambassador Enterprises’ commitment to generating financial, cultural, and eternal returns in every investment truly makes it a special and rewarding place to grow as an individual and team member,” says Campbell. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to create effective transition plans for businesses and owners interested in sustaining their legacy, as well as partnering with other AE leaders focused on community impact, philanthropic partnering, and civic engagement.”
“I’m excited to add Scott to our team,” says Chief Legal Officer Jeremy Gayed. “I’m confident that Scott’s unique combination of talent and humility will be a valuable addition to AE’s culture of care, performance, and responsible capitalism.”
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1 billion in annualized revenue and more than 2,800 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
