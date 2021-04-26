New Saber Suspension Gives Lighting Designers Something New for the Outdoors

An innovative way to light the outdoors using suspended lines of light

PureEdge Lighting Continues to Innovate & Expand Outdoor Lighting Portfolio to Help Designers Create Unique Environments

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting launches the new Saber SCS8 suspension LED low-voltage lighting system for the outdoors. The USA patent-pending Saber takes architectural lighting to the next level by creating free-form lighting in outdoor spaces, allowing designers to create a uniquely lit outdoor environment.

Saber’s 3-dimensional, wet-listed, suspended stream of light provides ambient illumination and features a unique, rounded LED strip of light. The 0.75" wide round lens offers superior color quality and performance while creating uniform illumination without pixilation. Visually stimulating and housed within an unconventional silicone lens, Saber is tension hung offering flexible installation and conceptual yet functional design. Saber bends up and down giving it the ability to traverse open spaces wall to wall, wall to ceiling, or floor to ceiling.

To give lighting designers the most flexibility possible when creating their outdoor lighting design, Saber is offered in multiple color temperatures, RGB, RGB+W, and is also available in warm dim, and tunable white to mimic the color temperature change we experience at sunset. “I’m very excited to launch this new product which was inspired by our Lazer Line for indoors. My vision as the designer was to illuminate an outdoor space using lines of light suspended above walkways, patios, and outdoor gathering areas. You could even call this look ‘floating neon’ which is something very unique for our outdoor lighting portfolio. Saber allows the designer to paint with light in every color imaginable” said Gregory Kay, President of PureEdge Lighting.

To learn more about Saber, visit www.pureedgelighting.com.