2021-04-26 10:44:16.397 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Poplar Bluff

2021-04-26 10:44:16.397

Jeremy Johnson of Poplar Bluff has claimed a $100,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Munch-N-Pump Liquor, 505 Sycamore St., in Poplar Bluff.

“$100,000 Cash” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $7.9 million while playing in Butler County. Retailers in the county received more than $766,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.