Excellent Brain - Neurofeedback Platform Train your brain at home! Train your brain at home!

Excellent Brain signs a distribution agreement with Stark and Watson from Greece - Bringing Neurofeedback brain training solutions to Greece.

RAMAT GAN, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellent Brain Ltd., the Israeli start-up which leads the direct-to-consumer Neurofeedback solutions has announced today that it signed a distribution agreement with Stark and Watson from Athens, Greece.The new collaboration will help both companies to advance their business development in Greece. The companies announced that the collaboration is very fit to the business models of both sides. Very soon the Excellent Brains product will be available in Greece.Excellent Brain developed an innovative brain training platform that utilizes Neurofeedback training protocols using off-the-shelf EEG sensors such as Macrotellect BrainLink Lite, the NeuroSky MindWave Mobile 2 and more.Ofer Lidsky, Excellent Brain’s founder said: ”This new collaboration is part of the fast growth and expansion of the company to new territories. We have a clear vision of making Neurofeedback accessible and we are doing exactly that.”Making Neurofeedback (NF) accessible to home users, opens a new world of possibilities for people to train their brain easily, directly from their home. Neurofeedback is a very effective method for training the brain for better focus and cognitive functions. Excellent Brain’s Neurofeedback Home Kit enables consumers to train their attention ability at home and is highly recommended for people who are diagnosed with ADHD.Excellent Brain has been developing its Neurofeedback platform since 2015 and has become a leader in the direct-to-consumer brain training solutions.ABOUT Excellent BrainExcellent Brain Ltd. is a developer of top innovative Neurofeedback solutions. The Excellent Brain Neurofeedback platform is considered the top innovative platform, making Neurofeedback accessible in a new and easy way.ABOUT Stark and WatsonStark & Watson offers solutions to patients and Health Care Professionals since 2012. Innovative and unique therapeutic and rehabilitation products have helped families and patients improve their health and Health Care Providers to be able to provide better and more effective therapy. Our moto is: Improving Health. Caring for Life Quality and this is what we are trying to do all these years. We believe that through this new collaboration with Excellent Brain, we will be able to further assist our clients and the community!

Excellent Brain - Neurofeedback Brain Training for your Attention (Recommended for ADHD)