Excellent Brain signs a distribution agreement with SieMarket from Turkey

TAL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellent Brain Ltd., the Israeli start-up which leads the direct-to-consumer Neurofeedback solutions has announced today that it signed a distribution agreement with the SieMarket, the Turkish leading mind training solution provider located in Istanbul, Turkey.The new collaboration will help both companies to advance their business development in Turkey. The companies announced that the collaboration is very fit to the business models of both sides.Excellent Brain developed an innovative brain training platform that utilizes Neurofeedback training protocols using off-the-shelf EEG sensors such as Macrotellect BrainLink Lite and the NeuroSky MindWave Mobile 2.Making Neurofeedback (NF) accessible to home users, opens a new world of possibilities for people to train their brain easily, directly from their home. Neurofeedback is a very effective method for training the brain for better focus and better cognitive functions. Excellent Brains Neurofeedback Home Kit enables consumers to train their attention ability at home and is highly recommended for people who are diagnosed with ADHD.Excellent Brain has been developing its Neurofeedback platform since 2015 and has become a leader in the direct-to-consumer brain training solutions.ABOUT Excellent BrainExcellent Brain Ltd. is a developer of top innovative Neurofeedback solutions. The Excellent Brain Neurofeedback platform is considered the top innovative platform, making Neurofeedback accessible in a new and easy way.ABOUT SieMarket www.siemarket.com is the sales channel of Seçmen Danışmanlık Limited Company, which has been growing and continuing its activities since 2013.Webring the best of the world and from Turkey, the latest, mental and your physical development, which helps improve your skills education, psychology, and therapy area; It is in an effort to follow the brands and technologies of books, toys, software and devices and bring them to you.Media Contact:Marketing Departmentsales@excellent-brain.com+972-77-2042282

