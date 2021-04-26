Southbound US 75 Traffic Switch

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a traffic switch will occur at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 for US 75 southbound mainlanes in Sherman.

Southbound US 75 mainlanes will shift onto the frontage road just south of Lamar Street, through Center Street, and transition back to the mainlanes just north of Park Avenue. A concrete barrier will separate lanes during this traffic switch, officials noted.

This traffic switch will allow reconstruction of US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Center Street.

A video animation of the southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch is available online at the following link, to help motorists plan their travels:

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja4n20dVniE

The detour for the Center Street closure at US 75, announced earlier in April, can be found here:

Detour for Center Street closure: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIMoHaqAFGg

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure and traffic switch are in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.