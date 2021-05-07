Insights for IntelliBoard: New Independent Board Member Added for Global Success

IntelliBoard Logo

Andrew Rosen, CEO of Interfolio newly appointed independent board member for IntelliBoard, Inc.

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard Inc., has recently appointed Andrew Rosen, CEO of Interfolio, Inc., as its newest independent board member. Mr. Rosen comes to IntelliBoard with a breadth and depth of knowledge to help guide IntelliBoard toward reaching its 2021 goals, and beyond.

IntelliBoard leadership has already taken great interest in Mr. Rosen's insights with a variety of topics including expansion, target focus, differing sales metrics and sales team structure. Don Hazelwood, VP of Sales for IntelliBoard, shared his enthusiasm for Mr. Rosen's viewpoints: "Andrew has stimulated new thought about how we can slightly alter our sales approach for faster results. I'm excited about the anticipated changes to improve our strategic market reach."

With the upcoming launch of IntelliBoard's new platform, IntelliBoardNext, Mr. Rosen's valuable expertise comes at an opportune time. IntelliBoardNext represents the most significant change to the IntelliBoard product since its inception, with improved aesthetics, reporting capabilities, and the advent of the data lake for combined data sources - a feature requested globally by thousands of clients and prospects. IntelliBoardNext will change the way institutions access and interact with their LMS, SIS, HRIS and other data related to learning efforts. "We are so pleased to welcome Andrew Rosen to the IntelliBoard Board. Andrew's experience in SaaS businesses and commitment to EdTech will be invaluable to IntelliBoard as we grow and pursue our mission to make data simply and intuitive to everyone," stated Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO and Co-Founder of IntelliBoard.

About IntelliBoard:

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use learning management systems. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in within the LMS and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. IntelliBoard has more than 60 partners worldwide. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for LMS users, contributing to the educational and training efforts of the global learning community. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions. Play with our demo site.

About Mr. Rosen:

Under Andrew's leadership, Interfolio has nearly quadrupled in size and forged a new category of SaaS education technology focused on faculty and their strategic impact on institutional success. With an impassioned focus on product strategy and development, team building, user experience, and business development, Andrew has expanded both the enterprise and consumer divisions at Interfolio to create a holistic Faculty Information System to serve every major lifecycle moment in the life of a scholar.

Prior to working with Interfolio, Andrew demonstrated success in the SaaS, EdTech and Analytics markets. He is the former General Manager of EAB's Technology Practice. Prior to joining The Advisory Board, Andrew was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Presidium Inc., a managed services technology organization that he successfully sold at the end of 2010. Prior to starting Presidium, Andrew was one of the early founders of Blackboard Inc. and held roles as General Counsel, CFO and Chief Corporate Officer and President of Blackboard International; Andrew and his team took Blackboard public on the NASDAQ in 2004. Andrew has 20 years of international, finance, legal and operational experience and is a recognized expert in rapidly scaling emerging growth companies, global expansion, operational structuring, and mergers and acquisitions.