Weekend Detour Planned for N. Union Street Improvement Project in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County

​Harrisburg, PA – A detour associated with an improvement project on North Union Street in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is scheduled for this weekend.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin the second phase of full-depth pavement reconstruction operations for North Union Street between the Route 283 interchange and Fulling Mill Road. A weekend detour will be in place from 7 PM Friday, April 30, to 5 AM Monday, May 3.

North Union Street traffic wishing to access Fulling Mill Road or westbound Route 283 from the south side of the closure should travel east on Route 283, exit at Vine Street, take westbound Route 283 to North Union Street, or continue on westbound Route 283.

North Union Street traffic wishing to continue south from the north side of the closure should take Fulling Mill Road west to southbound Route 441 (Oberlin Road), to North Union Street.

North Union Street traffic wishing to access eastbound or westbound Route 283 from the north side of the closure should take Fulling Mill Road west to southbound Route 441 (Oberlin Road), to eastbound Route 230 in Middletown to northbound Vine Street to the Route 283 Interchange.

This project is associated with a Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) and includes improvements on North Union Street from the PA 283 eastbound on-ramp to just north of Fulling Mill Road.

Work includes full depth reconstruction, milling and paving, base repairs, minor drainage updates, traffic signal updates, ADA curb amp updates, guide rail updates, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists can expect to encounter lane restrictions through the work zone. Detours will be implemented during the project. Updated press releases will be issued prior to the implementation of detours.

This project is expected to be completed by September 7, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018