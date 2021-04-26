Pipe Replacement Project to Close Little Pine Creek Road in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a long-term pipe replacement project continues on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Pine and Cummings Townships, Lycoming County. On Tuesday, April 27 through Wednesday, May 5, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM, Little Pine Creek Road will be closed to thru traffic between Route 287 in Pine Township and Route 44 in Cummings Township. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing cross pipes in various locations between the Archery Range in Cummings Township and Carsontown in Pine Township.

A detour using Route 44, Route 973 and Route 287 will be in place while work is being performed. Emergency response vehicles will have access to the roadway during the work hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov