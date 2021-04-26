Prime Contemporary Ibizan Villa to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Black Book Ibiza

An ultramodern work of art awaits in Villa La Cinq, a unique eight-bedroom luxury oasis in Ibiza’s prestigious Cap Martinet. Decorated by renowned interior designer Bruno Erpicum, the villa is designed to capture the vibrancy and natural beauty of Ibiza. Pine woods and fragrant gardens tuck the villa out of sight, offering tranquility and privacy far beyond what one would expect from a property with 180-degree views of the Mediterranean Sea. Retire to the breathtaking corner master suite for some R&R. The stunning infinity pool forms the heart of the estate, the perfect place to entertain with the lush rolling hills of Cap Martinet and the warm Mediterranean waters stretching as far as the eye can see.

Not only does the home offer incredible views and ocean access, but it’s one of the only properties with a seven-bedroom tourist license, boasting its own roster of regularly-returning A-list guests.” — The seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ultramodern work of art awaits in Villa La Cinq, a unique eight-bedroom luxury oasis in Ibiza’s prestigious Cap Martinet that will auction in June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza. Currently listed for €10.5 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 27 May–2 June via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to be exclusively partnering once again with Concierge Auctions on yet another outstanding opportunity in Ibiza,” stated Richardson. “With their team’s incredible support and reach in the global market, we’re able to focus our absolute efforts on finding the perfect buyer and bringing unprecedented worldwide exposure to the property to secure the best possible sale price for the owner.”

Pine woods and fragrant gardens tuck the villa out of sight, offering tranquility and privacy far beyond what one would expect from a property with 180-degree views of the Mediterranean Sea. Decorated by renowned interior designer Bruno Erpicum, the villa is designed to capture the vibrancy and natural beauty of Ibiza. The stunning infinity pool forms the heart of the estate, the perfect place to entertain with the lush rolling hills of Cap Martinet and the warm Mediterranean waters stretching as far as the eye can see. Lounge on the rooftop terrace for a nightcap under Ibiza’s famous starry skies. The best of the Mediterranean stretches out beyond you here; keep a finger on the pulse of Ibiza from your own pocket of Mediterranean paradise. Villa La Cinq offers the unique benefit of being the first villa on the island to secure a seven-bedroom tourist license, offering the property a completely unique marketing advantage for Ibiza rentals. The majority of Ibiza tourist licenses are for six or fewer bedroom accommodations, making Villa La Cinq even more of a stand-out from its peers. Additional features include: a massive corner master suite; expansive outdoor terraces and a rooftop terrace; a full summer kitchen, outdoor lounge, and covered alfresco dining area with incredible ocean views; a fire pit area; an indoor fitness area; outdoor games with a mini football field, basketball court, and table tennis with floodlights for 24-hour accessibility—all just two minutes to Talamanca Bay along a private forest path and 10 minutes to Ibiza Town and its restaurants, activities, shopping, and nightlife.

“This villa is everything you could ask for,” stated the seller. “Not only does it offer incredible views and ocean access, but it’s one of the only properties with a seven-bedroom tourist license, and boasts its own roster of regularly-returning A-list guests—it’s a prime opportunity for a discerning buyer to capitalize on the tourism market in Ibiza.”

Whether you’re looking for the ideal location from which to experience infinite possibilities for relaxation and/or experience Ibiza’s nightlife, beach clubs, world class restaurants, sandy beaches, warm Mediterranean waters, luxury marinas and designer shopping or simply looking for the finest comfort on the island to enjoy with friends and family, this is the perfect property. Villa La Cinq is located in the prestigious area of Cap Martinet, minutes from Ibiza Town. Its location beautifully combines luxury and nature as it overlooks the green valleys of Cap Martinet and the 180-degree panoramic sea views. A two-minute scenic walk along a private forest path leads you right to Talamanca Beach, where azure water meets golden sand, and its picturesque marinas almost on your doorstep. Amazing restaurants and incredible nightlife await within walking distance, like Nobu Hotel, Destino, Sa Punta, and Cala Bonita. Take a short drive to buzzing Ibiza Town to bask in the world-famous nightlife, bars, restaurants, and shops. Nearby “Golden Mile” millionaire’s playground of Marina Botafoch offers some of the island’s most exclusive venues: Pacha, Lío, Heart, and Ibiza’s only casino. Cap Martinet is steps from the best Ibiza has to offer, and Villa La Cinq sits in the perfect position to enjoy them all.

Villa La Cinq is available for showings daily 11AM–2PM and by appointment on the weekends, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

