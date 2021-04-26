Department Meetings to Discuss Behavioral Health Plan Changes

April 26, 2021

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is seeking public input on the state’s behavioral health system through a series of planned meetings.

A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system.

To help gather information for this plan, the department will hold a series of public meetings over the coming months.

The first session will be held in Casper on May 4 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Casper College in the McMurry Career Studies Center (CS) Room 160. Virtual participation will also be available through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is: https://meet.google.com/xxb-dzrj-ubk Or dial: ‪(US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪652 342 454 8306#

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The department would encourage any in-person participants to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Future meetings are planned in Lander on June 29 and in Rawlins on August 17.