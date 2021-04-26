Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department Meetings to Discuss Behavioral Health Plan Changes

April 26, 2021

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is seeking public input on the state’s behavioral health system through a series of planned meetings.

A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system.

To help gather information for this plan, the department will hold a series of public meetings over the coming months.

The first session will be held in Casper on May 4 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Casper College in the McMurry Career Studies Center (CS) Room 160. Virtual participation will also be available through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is: https://meet.google.com/xxb-dzrj-ubk Or dial: ‪(US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪652 342 454 8306#

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The department would encourage any in-person participants to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Future meetings are planned in Lander on June 29 and in Rawlins on August 17.

