Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranks 6th on National Trademark Registration Toteboard
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig registered 687 new trademarks in 2020.
Some of the registrations we achieved in both the United States and abroad helped our country stop fake masks, by protecting the marks for both N95 and N99 masks.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, announces that they have been ranked 6th on 2020 US Trademark Registration Toteboard, having registered 687 new trademarks in 2020.
— Tom Dunlap, Partner, Dunalp Bennett & Ludwig
Businesses register trademarks for a variety of reasons including protection against an infringement lawsuit; adding real monetary value to a business; to put competitors and the public on notice of brand rights and ownership; to strengthen the legal protection of the brand and the ability to file international trademarks in other countries based on the United States trademark under the Madrid Treaty.
The USPTO issued about 283,386 US trademark registrations in 2020. The goal of the US Trademark Registration Toteboard, is to list the firms that helped clients to obtain these registrations. It ranks the firms according to the number of US trademark registrations obtained in 2020. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig ranked 6th on the 2020 US Trademark Registration Toteboard.
“It is exciting to see so many companies pushing forward with new brand initiatives and trademarks despite a year of COVID-19 issues.” stated Tom Dunlap, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. Mr. Dunlap continued, “Some of the registrations we achieved in both the United States and abroad in 2020 helped our country stop fake masks, by protecting the marks for both N95 and N99 masks on behalf of our clients at NIH and NIOSH. We are looking for an even more exciting 2021 as our global team continues to successfully bring protection to more trademarks.”
About the US Trademark Toteboard
The US Trademark Registration Toteboard is a yearly ranking developed and produced by the Ant-Like Persistence blog. This is the eighth year that the toteboard has been published.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto, London, and China. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information, visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.
