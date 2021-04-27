‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 17 The Parachute
Nighttime problems, cannot be solved with daytime thinking...”SACRED VALLEY, CUSCO, PERU, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 19 The Parachute from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud and SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
The UNUSED PARACHUTE is the gentle version of C.W., unwilling to abandon his father, even unto death... He has the means to escape, but can’t. The FATHER WHO DIES Every Day is what it is like to be a divorced parent. There is a part of you that dies every day, for your separation and inability to
protect your children. The reasoning behind LIVING AT NIGHT and SLEEPING DURING THE DAY, has to do with THE DIFFERENT ACCENT OF SUBCONSCIOUS vs. CONSCIOUS LIVING. We are in the world of the UNCONSCIOUS...
Sir David reminded us that “BINGE is a story told in symbols, so nothing is really arbitrary. When we discover the boy who is wearing a parachute in a long crashed plane, we see the nucleus of C.W.'s devotion to his father. The boy has all the means to save himself with the parachute, but never deployed it, for fear that his father would die alone in the crash. This over-developed loyalty in C.W.’s young life is a strength that was turned into a weakness over time. If he has a fatal flaw, it could be argued that it is his sense of deep loyalty to those he loves.”
Mahne said it's really simple "Nighttime problems, cannot be solved with daytime thinking."
