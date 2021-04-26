SCO Investment and Trade Expo opens in Qingdao

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Investment and Trade Expo opened on Monday in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao, Shandong Province.The three-day expo draws over 30 countries. On display are products and services from more than 1,500 enterprises both online and offline.

The China-SCO cooperation demonstrative zone signed contracts for 20 projects online and offline, with a total investment of 66.8 billion yuan (10.3 billion U.S. dollars) and covering such areas as trade and logistics, new energy, high-end manufacturing, cultural tourism, and biomedicine. The expo has an exhibition area of 21,000 square meters, including exhibitions of 18 SCO countries, and exhibitions of new achievements in key industries and enterprises from each country, as well as the products in the fields of new energy, new science and technology and digital economy. The General Administration of Customs (GAC) also released the China's trade index for SCO member states at the opening ceremony.

The exhibitions will be open to the public free on Tuesday and Wednesday.The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


