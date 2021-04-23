Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-04-23 09:56:59.287 $55,558 Winning Scratchers Sold in St. Louis

Rafael Viveros Rodriguez claimed a $55,558 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Bingo Plus” Scratchers ticket April 16 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The winning ticket was purchased at EZ Pantry, 10711 Margatehall Drive, in St. Louis.

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 game with over $7.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two other top prizes of $55,558 and two prizes of $25,003.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses. More than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

