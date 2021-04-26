Kansas City-Area Contractor Arrested For Fraud

Richards promised his victims contracting and construction services in exchange for large advance payments. After taking money from several consumers, Richards did not provide the services as promised. Richards is also facing charges in Clay County for fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly that were filed by the Attorney General in February of 2021.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Natalie Hewitt and John Grantham.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The charges against Richards are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.