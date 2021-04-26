PennDOT District 1 Names New Safety Press Officer

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce that Saxon Daugherty has been appointed to the position of safety press officer for the northwest region District 1.

As safety press officer, Daugherty’s role is to communicate and increase greater awareness of PennDOT’s transportation safety initiatives through community education opportunities and promotional outreaches that address topics such as distracted, impaired and aggressive driving, seat belt and bicycle helmet usage, and school bus and teen driver safety.

The safety press officer serves as a liaison between District 1 and its partners, customers, and the public on safety issues and functions as a PennDOT spokesperson for highway safety throughout the six-county region of Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

Daugherty is a graduate of Edinboro University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Media Studies. He formally worked as a reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald newspapers based in Oil City, and as a communications/public relations specialist at Child Development Centers, Inc., a non-profit childcare and early childhood education agency serving Venango, Crawford, and Erie counties.

He serves as the vice president/secretary of Future Leaders & Entrepreneurial Exchange (FLEX), Venango County’s young professionals organization managed by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

He resides in Cranberry Township, Venango County with his wife, Carly, and their daughter, Mia.

Daugherty joins District 1 press officer Jill Harry, who leads the PennDOT communications team in the northwest region.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035;

Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 or sadaughert@pa.gov

# # #