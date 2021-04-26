Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,049 in the last 365 days.

Moughmer Point deer shot and wasted near Cottonwood, ID

Information is being sought for a male white tail deer shot and left to waste in the Moughmer Point area outside Cottonwood, Idaho.

The deer was discovered on the morning of April 21, 2021 by a local landowner and reported to the Cottonwood Fish and Game officer. The officer determined the deer had been shot in the head sometime between 7:00 p.m. April 20, 2021 and 9:00 a.m. April 21, 2021.

The last several years there has been a marked increase in deer and other animals shot and left to waste in the Keuterville/Cottonwood area. Most notably two white tail does shot in May 2020 in the American Bar area and over a half a dozen bucks and does shot and wasted in the fall of 2019. Fish and Game needs the public’s assistance in resolving these cases.

Anyone with information on this, or other wildlife crime, is encouraged to report it to the CAP line (1-800-632-5999), the Lewiston Fish and Game office (208-799-5010) or the Cottonwood officer, Erin Landers (208-792-7807). Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary reward.

You just read:

Moughmer Point deer shot and wasted near Cottonwood, ID

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.