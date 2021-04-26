Moughmer Point deer shot and wasted near Cottonwood, ID

Information is being sought for a male white tail deer shot and left to waste in the Moughmer Point area outside Cottonwood, Idaho.

The deer was discovered on the morning of April 21, 2021 by a local landowner and reported to the Cottonwood Fish and Game officer. The officer determined the deer had been shot in the head sometime between 7:00 p.m. April 20, 2021 and 9:00 a.m. April 21, 2021.

The last several years there has been a marked increase in deer and other animals shot and left to waste in the Keuterville/Cottonwood area. Most notably two white tail does shot in May 2020 in the American Bar area and over a half a dozen bucks and does shot and wasted in the fall of 2019. Fish and Game needs the public’s assistance in resolving these cases.

Anyone with information on this, or other wildlife crime, is encouraged to report it to the CAP line (1-800-632-5999), the Lewiston Fish and Game office (208-799-5010) or the Cottonwood officer, Erin Landers (208-792-7807). Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary reward.