Accsoon Introduces the CineEye 2S Pro
Professional wireless video transmitter and receiver system with up to 1200ft range for $649 USNORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Features. Pro Strength. Pro Control. Now With SDI.
Accsoon has transformed on-set wireless video with the introduction of the CineEye 2S Pro SDI / HDMI wireless HD video transmitter and receiver. Professional SDI wireless video transmitters have traditionally been either very expensive, or less reliable and with fewer features and high latency. The CineEye 2S Pro changes all that by offering best-in-class performance and more options than any comparably priced system. At just $649, the
CineEye 2S Pro brings cinema grade transmission to everyone.
Proven Accsoon Technology Connects Practically Any Camera
The CineEye 2S Pro builds on the proven success of the Accsoon CineEye 2 Pro by adding HD-SDI connectivity while keeping the same great form factor. The CineEye 2S Pro transmitter connects to cinema cameras with SDI output, plus mirrorless and video cameras with HDMI output.
Low Latency, High Quality Signal
Its superior patented Gemini dual-channel 5.8Ghz and 2.4Ghz transmission system reduces interference by intelligently combining video streams on each frequency to form a single stream with an incredible range of up to 1200 feet / 350m - automatically selecting the channels that have the least resistance. Beautifully clear images are transmitted with almost no delay at up to 1080P/60. Latency is virtually imperceptible at under 60ms.
The transmitter also alters the bitrate and video quality of the outgoing signal for the optimal connection and frame rate - ensuring you are always able to monitor what is happening. On the monitoring end it connects to up to four dedicated receivers or mobile devices so that everyone on set from the director to the AC, producer, gaffer, make-up artist, or client can see what the camera sees on their own device. This makes it the perfect tool for the new normal of socially distanced filmmaking at every level of production.
Stream Direct to YouTube
The CineEye 2S Pro’s viewing options don’t stop there. Users can also configure the Accsoon Go iOS app to live stream the camera feed direct to YouTube and other streaming services for public or private viewing. This is perfect for letting clients watch a shoot from the comfort of their homes or offices, or simple live streaming of events like weddings and lectures. All you need to stream in addition to your camera and CineEye 2S Pro is an iPhone or iPad with 4G or 5G data connection running the app (alternatively, a lightning-to-ethernet cable can also be used for internet access from the iPhone).
Transform Your Smart Device into a Pro Monitor with LUTs
The CineEye 2S Pro uses the free Accsoon Go app for iOS and Android to turn almost any modern iOS or Android phone or tablet into a fully featured monitor. It has advanced features like pinch to zoom, user selectable LUTs, peaking, false color, waveform, histogram and zebra. The interface allows users to rapidly switch between setup menus and a totally clean uncluttered view of the image.
Users can load their own custom LUTs or CDL to preview with on the iOS or Android device screen. Alternatively there are multiple presets for popular camera Log types that can also be selected. Users can display masks so that different aspect ratios can be previewed. There is also support for anamorphic lenses with 1.25x, 1.33x, 1.5x, 1.78x and 2x de-squeeze options.
Take Control of Your Power
Both the CineEye 2S Pro transmitter and receiver can be powered by Sony-style NP-F batteries or via a built-in DC input barrel connection. For long uninterrupted run times, both power sources can be connected simultaneously to allow for hot-swapping of batteries.
Powerful and Wallet Friendly
With high-end features typically found in expensive transmitters combined with its budget price, the Accsoon CineEye 2S Pro will grow to be an essential part of both budget videographers’ and high-end cinematographers’ kits.
The CineEye 2S Pro will be available from authorized dealers for $649 US.
For more information, contact Michael Bogue at Michaelb@macgroupus.com
About Accsoon
Founded in 2014, Accsoon Technology Corporation was one of the first companies to apply gyro stabilization technology to high-precision optical products. Over the past few years Accsoon has shifted their attention towards products that integrate wireless transmission technology as a core part of their function. This hard work has paid off with much recognition from the industry – including awards at the National Association of Broadcasters as well as numerous accolades and praise from the media. By listening to videographers worldwide, Accsoon has ascended to the forefront of the wireless video transmission industry and is committed to remain there. Learn more at accsoonusa.com
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Learn more at macgroupus.com
Colleen Carlisle Nicholas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-2678
email us here