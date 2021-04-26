» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks hosts Learn2 Paddle kayaking ...

Missouri State Parks hosts Learn2 Paddle kayaking classes at select parks this summer

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 26, 2021 – Missouri State Parks invites the public to participate Learn2 Paddle kayaking classes offered at select parks this summer. The program is for anyone who wants to experience kayaking but is not sure where to start. It is also perfect for those who want to get out on the water but don’t own a kayak.

One historic site and 12 state parks, including Battle of Athens State Historic Site and Current River, Wakonda, Ha Ha Tonka, Pomme de Terre, Finger Lakes, Crowder, Table Rock, Knob Noster, St. Joe, Watkins Mill and Stockton state parks, will host two-hour kayaking classes.

Missouri State Parks will provide kayaks, paddle and instructors. Participants are encouraged to bring their own life jackets due to ongoing public health concerns; however, life jackets will be available for anyone who needs to borrow one to participate. Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program. Participants should be comfortable around water. All Missouri State Parks rules and regulations apply. This is a family-oriented program; alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the Learn2 Paddle program.

The class registration fee is $5 per participant; registration is required. For a list of program dates and registration information visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

