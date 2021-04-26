11 New Independent Solution Vendor Evaluations in latest release of The Medicaid Black Book -April 2021
The latest update to the The Medicaid Black Book includes 11 new vendor evaluations designed to save time and reduce risk for investors and health plans time.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a health plan or investor operating in the Health and Human Services space and need independent evaluations of solution vendors? The Medicaid BlackBook is the only product that provides an independent comprehensive look at capabilities of solution vendors in the HHS space.
The latest update to the The Medicaid BlackBook includes 11 new vendor evaluations.
Learn more or subscribe- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?product=medicaidblackbook
Latest solution vendors reviewed include:
-American Logistics
-Azumio
-Better Therapeutics
-Canary Health
-Health Trio
-HealthEdge
-Marigold Health
-Mediture
-Motivity
-National Vision Administration
-Privis Health
Distribution of results
=============================================
2.5 or less out of 5 stars – 6 vendors
2.6 to 3.5 stars out of 5 stars – 2 vendors
4 or 4.5 stars out of 5 stars – 2 vendors
5 out of 5 stars- 1 vendors
About the Medicaid BlackBook Vendor Evaluations
=============================================
The Medicaid BlackBook includes in-depth, qualitative reviews of vendors seeking to partner with payers in the Medicaid space. Our review consists of 55 different analyses conducted by our team of industry researchers and analysts. These analyses span 5 domains we have found to be critical indicators of successful vendor partners and investments in the HHS/Medicaid space.
How do these reviews compare to other reviews?
-------------------------------------------------------------
Our reviews are completely independent. Other companies accept payments from the vendors being reviewed in order to take them through the evaluation process.
About The Medicaid BlackBook Expert Team
======================================
Independent Vendor Evaluations- Clay Farris
=======================================
Clay has advised CMS administrators, state Medicaid Directors, health plan CEOs, technology COOs and a wide range of other clients in the healthcare industry. His experience includes policy making at both the federal (CMS) and state levels (State of Georgia), management consulting for large organizational change initiatives, big data solution sales and implementation and cutting-edge analytics. He has a masters in Health Policy from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg of School of Public Health and is also a Certified Internal Auditor.
Medicaid and Medicare Health Plans - Ari Gotlieb
==========================================
Ari supports clients in the health plan and health services space on topics centered around growth and deals strategy. Ari's work focuses on market growth and entry, distribution and product, and deal-related growth and diligence. In addition to client work, Ari produces an annual review of Medicaid markets, The State of Medicaid.
Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments- Steven Hedgepeth
===================================================
As a founder and senior leader in multiple healthcare organizations, Steven is adept at setting a clear vision and strategy to navigate the challenges of a shifting healthcare landscape. He has led organizations through significant Medicaid policy and payor changes, acquisitions, merger integrations, and implementation of Financial and EHR information systems. Steven has experience creating innovative public/private partnerships to adapt to rapidly changing models of care across both for-profit and not for profit organizations. Steven previously served as Chief Operating Officer for a large, multi-site behavioral health organization with operations in seven states.
Health and Human Services Regulatory Insights- Kip Piper
====================================================
A top authority on Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, Kip Piper advises major health care organizations on business, policy, finance, and communications. A skilled business and policy strategist, Kip has advised top health care companies in the U.S. and Europe, Fortune 100 employers, state health agencies, federal officials, governors, members of Congress, foundations, and foreign leaders.
About The Medicaid BlackBook Subscription Product
================================================
The Medicaid Black Book is the premier market intelligence tool for health plan and investment professionals in the Health and Human Services space.
When you subscribe, you get ongoing access to:
--In depth review and rating of vendor firms that are currently trying to partner with Medicaid health plans or state agencies
--Exclusive interviews with Medicaid Health Plan CEOs and Investment leaders
--Highly focused content that matters to Medicaid industry business leaders, including
---Surveys of what is top of mind for health plan CEOs
---Analysis of key regulatory changes
---Analysis of Medicaid health plan financial performance
---Analysis of mergers and acquisitions activity
