FANMINT ANNOUNCES “TEAM LOYALTY TOKEN” FOR SPORTS ORGANIZATIONS
EINPresswire.com/ -- FanMint™ is pleased to announce the creation of the Team Loyalty Token (“TLT”). The TLT brings sports teams and leagues into a new generation of fan engagement and brand loyalty. FanMint has developed this novel program to better serve organizations looking to strengthen fan outreach in an increasingly digital world.
The TLT is a compliant digital security which allows teams to provide tailor-made features and rewards for its fans when they purchase and own the tokens. This program will enable teams to design loyalty packages including financial, collectable and experiential rewards.
“Until now, the only sports tokens available have been NFTs. In my opinion, these tokens are likely to be deemed to be securities in their current form, and will assuredly be securities if even the slightest reward feature is added to them,” said William B. Heyn, co-founder of FanMint, “the TLT gives teams the option of a compliant, U.S. based, highly nuanced loyalty program token.”
For each team that partners with FanMint to issue a TLT, FanMint personnel will work directly with the organization to create a fan loyalty program customized to that group’s needs. With the aid of FanMint, each team will be able to create their own individually designed, branded TLT based upon what their fans want from them and what they want to provide to their fans.
“Each professional sports team is unique,” said Anthony Apollo, Advisor to FanMint, “we are working with teams to provide a bespoke structure based on their fans and their assets. We can provide tailored experiences based upon each venue’s distinct characteristics, such as seating arrangements, premium clubs, merchandise and community interaction.”
FanMint is the first digital securities issuance platform fully compliant with United States regulations. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, FanMint uses smart contracts to facilitate tokenized debt and equity issuances under Regulations CF, D, S and A with a focus on the growing "Influencer" asset class in conjunction with its partners FINRA-registered broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated, Akemona Incorporated and Black Manta Capital Partners.
“The choice is simple,” said James R. Preissler, co-founder of FanMint, “teams can choose to go with an NFT of limited functionality and questionable regulatory standing, or they can design a custom solution that is multi-faceted and compliant with securities laws. It is important for all issuers to be compliant, but in this instance, we are dealing with some of the most iconic brands in American history. Teams want to protect and preserve these legacies above all else.”
Teams wishing to explore how FanMint can implement your loyalty token experience, please reach out to:
William B. Heyn
info@tritauriancapital.com
+1-212-249-1827
About Fan Engagement, Inc.
Fan Engagement, Inc. d/b/a/ FanMint™ (https://fanmint.io), is the first regulations-compliant securities issuance platform and marketplace utilizing blockchain and decentralized finance infrastructure. FanMint gives film and game studios, athletes and (e)sports leagues, artists and entertainers, and social media personalities a chance to share their success with their fans by allowing these influencers (as issuers) to raise capital from fans (as investors). This is facilitated through the offer and sale of digital securities, tied to the issuer's ownership, income, revenue, or royalty streams. Additionally, issuers may offer investor perks such as exclusive merchandise, digital collectibles (NFTs), meet-and-greets, preferential seating, and other unique benefits to enhance their connection and exposure to their fans.
About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated
Tritaurian Capital (https://www.tritauriancapital.com) is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA (https://www.finra.org) and SIPC (https://www.sipc.org). Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available at https://files.brokercheck.finra.org/firm/firm_45500.pdf. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.
Disclaimer
This communication is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this press release should be construed as investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendation with respect to any securities. None of FanMint, Tritaurian Capital, Akemona Incorporated (“Akemona”), Black Manta Capital Partners® (“BMCP”), nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees make any recommendation or endorsement whatsoever regarding any securities through this press release. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, a distribution, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offering of securities are only made through the private placement memorandum and associated offering documents for each offering. These private placement memorandums contain specific details of fees paid to FanMint, Tritaurian Capital, Akemona, and BMCP, and should be reviewed in detail before investing. The digital securities offered on the FanMint platform, or through its partners, are only suitable for prospective investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risks associated with private investments, including the risk of complete loss of their investment. Digital securities sold through Akemona, pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and SEC Regulation Crowdfunding thereunder, are highly speculative and illiquid. Digital securities sold through BMCP are only intended for residents of the European Union and for investors according to Annex II of DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU and may not be eligible or suitable for sale in all jurisdictions or to certain categories of investors.
William B. Heyn
William B. Heyn
Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated
+ +1 212-249-1827
email us here
