FANMINT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BLACK MANTA CAPITAL PARTNERS TO SYNDICATE DEALS IN EUROPEAN UNION
EINPresswire.com/ -- FanMint™ and Black Manta Capital Partners® (“BMCP”) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to jointly perform compliant international issuances of digital securities. For FanMint issuers electing to perform offerings abroad, BMCP will syndicate FanMint deals in the European Union.
“We have always envisioned FanMint as having international reach, and our partnership with Black Manta is the first step in achieving that goal,” said William B. Heyn, President of FanMint and CEO of Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated (“Tritaurian Capital”). “Fandom is a global phenomenon, so this relationship enhances what our issuers are able to achieve.”
FanMint is the first digital securities issuance platform fully compliant with United States regulations. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, FanMint uses smart contracts to facilitate tokenized debt and equity issuances under Regulations CF, D, S, and A with a focus on the growing "Influencer" asset class. FanMint has partnered with FINRA-registered broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital to utilize their unique licensure, and with Akemona Incorporated ("Akemona") to use their smart contract based and SEC-approved crowdfunding portal, to operate in the United States.
BMCP performs security token offerings for startups, small- and medium-sized businesses, real estate developers, and commodity owners. BMCP is the 100% owner of BMCP GmbH, a financial service institution regulated by the German Financial Market Authority which provides regulated financial brokerage services using blockchain technology in accordance with the European MiFID II regime.
“With these partnerships, FanMint can now amplify its reach into a new jurisdiction,” said Alexander Rapatz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at BMCP. “Issuers on the platform will have access to additional capital from European investors when performed side-by-side with Regulation Crowdfunding in the U.S. For Influencers with a global fan base, fan engagement can be increased across borders.”
For syndicated deals, FanMint issuers will have the opportunity to execute side-by-side offerings hosted on BMCP’s platform. BMCP will be responsible for performing “Know Your Customer” (“KYC”) and anti-money laundering (“AML”) identification procedures for individual and institutional investors who wish to participate, including video identification procedures as required by German regulatory laws.
The FanMint platform is expected to go live in the first half of 2021. A native “FAN Token™” powering the platform is anticipated to be offered in the same period. FAN Tokens will be compliant digital securities that allow for direct participation in the success of the ecosystem through potential dividends, voting rights, discounts, preferential benefits, and experiential opportunities. BMCP is expected to facilitate the sale of FAN in the European Union to international investors.
Film and game studios, esports organizations, athletes and sports leagues, artists and entertainers, and social media personalities interested in raising funds by offering and selling digital security tokens to their followers, or digital collectibles as “NFTs,” please reach out to:
William B. Heyn
info@tritauriancapital.com
+1-212-249-1827
About Fan Engagement, Inc.
Fan Engagement, Inc. d/b/a/ FanMint™ (https://fanmint.io), is the first regulations-compliant securities issuance platform and marketplace utilizing blockchain and decentralized finance infrastructure. FanMint gives film and game studios, athletes and (e)sports leagues, artists and entertainers, and social media personalities a chance to share their success with their fans by allowing these influencers (as issuers) to raise capital from fans (as investors). This is facilitated through the offer and sale of digital securities, tied to the issuer's ownership, income, revenue, or royalty streams. Additionally, issuers may offer investor perks such as exclusive merchandise, digital collectibles (NFTs), meet-and-greets, preferential seating, and other unique benefits to enhance their connection to their fans.
About Tritaurian Capital, Inc.
Tritaurian Capital (https://www.tritauriancapital.com) is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA (https://www.finra.org) and SIPC (https://www.sipc.org). Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available at https://files.brokercheck.finra.org/firm/firm_45500.pdf. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.
About Black Manta Capital Partners®
BMCP is a one-stop agency for all technical, financial, and legal aspects of asset tokenization. With security tokens that grant equity, profit, and governance rights to investors, BMCP runs a Multi-STO platform that aims to set a global standard for security token offerings (“STOs”). BMCP was founded in Luxembourg in 2018 and runs BMCP GmbH in Berlin as a licensed and regulated Financial Service Institute for STOs, consulting entity BMCP Consulting GmbH in Vienna, and international business development through Irish BMCP Limited.
Disclaimer
This communication is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this press release should be construed as investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendation with respect to any securities. None of FanMint, Tritaurian Capital, Akemona, BMCP, nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees make any recommendation or endorsement whatsoever regarding any securities through this press release. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, a distribution, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offering of securities are only made through the private placement memorandum and associated offering documents for each offering. These private placement memorandums contain specific details of fees paid to FanMint, Tritaurian Capital, Akemona, and BMCP, and should be reviewed in detail before investing. The digital securities offered on the FanMint platform, or through its partners, are only suitable for prospective investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risks associated with private investments, including the risk of complete loss of their investment. Digital securities sold through Akemona, pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and SEC Regulation Crowdfunding thereunder, are highly speculative and illiquid. Digital securities sold through BMCP are only intended for residents of the European Union and for investors according to Annex II of DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU and may not be eligible or suitable for sale in all jurisdictions or to certain categories of investors.
