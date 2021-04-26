Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LCC inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-55)

April 25, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Patrick Russell #29333, age 64, died this morning at a Lincoln hospital. He was incarcerated at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC).

Russell’s sentence started on February 3, 2017. He was serving 110 years to 126 years for a charge of first degree murder out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Russell was being treated for a medical condition. That condition was not related to COVID-19. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

