Project to Preserve the Fairview Road Bridge in Fairview Township, Mercer County to Begin Soon

​Work will begin soon to preserve the bridge that carries Fairview Road (Route 1002) over Neshannock Creek in Fairview Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Fairview Road approximately 0.7 miles west of the intersection with Route 19.

The deck rehabilitation project will include a new concrete deck, barriers, and abutment waterproofing. Work will also include new roadway approaches, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately two months during construction, starting May 17, 2021. A 16-mile detour will be posted using Route 19, District Road (Route 1008), Route 58, Cochran Road (Route 4024), and Delaware Street (Route 3024).

The existing concrete adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1965. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 780 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Shingledecker’s Welding, Inc of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $472,246, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #