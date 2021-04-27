The 50 Top-Rated Low-Cost Franchise Brands, According to Franchise Owners

Franchise Business Review's guide to top low-cost franchises for 2021

Franchise Business Review Identifies the Best Franchises Under $100K Based on Independent Research of Over 17,500 Franchise Owners

Franchisees who own a franchise on this year’s list of best low-cost franchises rated the training and support provided by their franchisor 14 percent higher than the franchising sector overall.” — Eric Stites, founder & CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , the leading market research firm in the franchise industry, specializing in franchisee satisfaction and performance, today announced the Top 50 Low-Cost Franchises of 2021 . Franchises on the list were identified based on survey feedback from 17,525 franchisees across 174 brands with an investment starting under $100,000.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.For this year’s Top Low-Cost Franchises list, each survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and core values as well as 16 more personal questions concerning their business lifestyle and overall enjoyment of running their franchise. This year, 50 brands exceeded Franchise Business Review's benchmarks for the Top Low-Cost Franchises award list.“This past year, with the pandemic impacting small businesses especially hard, our research highlights the importance of the franchisor-franchisee relationship, which is crucial to the overall success of business owners as well as the entire franchise organization,” says Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchisees who own a franchisebrand on this year’s list of best low-cost franchises rated the training and support provided by their franchisor 14 percent higher than the franchising sector overall.“I encourage anyone who’s thinking about buying a franchise to carefully consider the brands on our list. They represent the best of the best when it comes to franchisee satisfaction,” Stites says.Of the award-winning brands that made this year’s list, some of the data highlights include:– 88% of franchisees said they strongly agree or agree that they enjoy operating their business– 87% strongly agree or agree that they enjoy being part of the organization– 85% strongly agree or agree they respect their franchisor– 84% strongly agree or agree that their fellow franchisees support each otherView the full list of this year’s best low-cost franchise opportunities: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-low-cost-franchises/ “One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it’s too expensive. What most people don’t realize is that there are many low-cost and low-risk opportunities out there right now that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership, without requiring a huge financial investment — if they choose a brand wisely,” says Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “We encourage anyone who is considering investing in a franchise to look carefully at feedback from current franchise owners as well as independent third-party rankings and reviews as part of their due diligence process.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2021 Top Low-Cost Franchises. Research on the Top Overall Franchises for 2022, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/ ###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

