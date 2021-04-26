Veteran Women's Enterprise Center CEO VR Small named among 2021 Women Veteran Trailblazers by Veteran Administration

VR Small, Founder and CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Center for Women Veteran’s (CWV) 2021 Trailblazers: Women Veterans Leading the Way campaign has tapped Navy Veteran and CEO and Founder of the Veteran Women’s Enterprise Center (VWEC), VR Small, as one of their honorees.

CWV sponsors the annual campaign in honor of Women’s History Month and throughout the year celebrates the contributions of these trailblazers and women Veterans, representing all military branches, during and after their military service. “The Trailblazer recognition really speaks to the work that the VWEC has done in leading the way in innovative programming for veteran women entrepreneurs,” says Small. “We launched the first Dallas/Fort Worth Veteran Women’s Grant Program, and it empowered the women that participated in our program to not only survive COVID 19, but we were able to literally take them to the next level and transform their businesses; so, they could thrive. Receiving this honor from the VA was humbling and made us very proud about the work that we are doing. We are working to set the standard for best practices engaging veteran women entrepreneurs and women associated with the military. We are committed to continuing to create impactful programs that create access to capital and drive local, regional and national business growth for this population.” The Women Veterans Leading the Way Campaign showcases the impact these trailblazers have made on a single event or action or demonstrated over time in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship, homelessness, law, mental health, and wellness.

The VWEC is committed to its mission of empowering Entrepreneur Women Associated with the Military (EWAM) inclusive of veterans, active duty, reservists, and female military spouse to scale for success, by establishing strategic alliances, leveraging public/private-sector opportunities, advocating for relevant research, services, and funding, while simultaneously providing on-site the personal and professional resources they need to succeed. Projected mission outcomes for VWEC clients include, but are not limited to ensuring financial preparedness, business certification, doubling of revenues, creating increased contracting opportunities, innovations for expanding products/services, building viable social capital, and ensuring access to immediate financial resources.

ABOUT VR SMALL

VR Small, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer for the Veteran Women’s Enterprise Center (VWEC), a national initiative launched in southern Dallas. VR testified for the original House Bill to make June 12, Women Veterans Day in Texas. Last year during COVID 19, VR led the launched of the first annual statewide Women Veterans Day Pitch Competition highlighting the innovations and economic impact of current/potential women veteran entrepreneurs.

VR serves on the Advisory Committee for TWU’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs and is a fellow of SMU’s Hunt Institute for Engineering and Humanity—Inclusive Economy, Dallas Public Voices, and the Bush Institute Stand-to-Veteran Leadership Program. VR is featured in Dallas Innovates: The Future 50 North Texans to watch and is living out this title as the SBA’s DFW District 2020 Veterans Small Business Advocate of the Year and a Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Center for Women Veteran’s (CWV) 2021 Trailblazers: Women Veterans Leading the Way. VR serves on the 30th Congressional District Veteran Advisory Committee and supports the efforts of various local veteran coalitions and service organizations. Ms. Small chaired the Veteran Business Subcommittee for the City of Dallas, Office of Business Diversity and was the 2017 VP for Veteran Affairs with SCORE Dallas. She strives daily to live her personal slogan creating “strategic solutions that work to change the way we see the world and do business.”