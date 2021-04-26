The CBD Haven Featured Brand of the Week - Nanocraft CBD - 20% OFF SALE
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, inc. is delighted to announce this weeks featured brand sale - Nanocraft CBD - 20% OFF SALE
The CBD Haven, offers a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD. We give you a CHOICE.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to announce this weeks featured brand. Nanocraft CBD. Designed for the athlete in All of Us, Nano Craft features a large product lineup of broad spectrum CBD oil and softgels.
NanoCraft was founded by two longtime friends Todd Erwin and Stefan McKellar. They built the brand on a simple mission: create exceptional CBD products that contribute to overall health and wellbeing while also giving back. Their commitment to quality products is as important as their commitment to the causes they support through their program NanoCraft Kids. NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. They are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD.
This week only, save an additional 20% by using code NANOCRAFT20 at check out. Minimum purchase of $49.99 required.
With The CBD Haven (https://thecbdhaven.com), you can easily buy CBD online. We want to be your favorite online hemp store.
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Social CBD, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Nanocraft CBD and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.
