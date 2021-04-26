ATP releases fourth edition of Model Guidelines for Preemployment Integrity Testing: Privacy Edition
This fourth edition of the Model Guidelines is updated to address considerations for privacy, confidentiality, and security of personal data and information when administering integrity tests.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Publishers this week released the fourth edition of the Model Guidelines for Preemployment Integrity Testing: Privacy Edition.
— John W. Jones, Ph.D. , Fifth Theory
“This fourth edition of the Model Guidelines is updated to address considerations for maintaining privacy, confidentiality, and security of personal data and information that is collected when administering integrity tests,” stated John W. Jones, Ph.D., of FifthTheory, LLC, who chaired the 2021 revision committee.
“Privacy and confidentiality of data has been briefly addressed in prior editions of the Model Guidelines, but with new, increasingly complex, international legal standards for privacy and data protection, we saw the need to add a dedicated section to focus on those issues,” Dr. Jones added.
The Model Guidelines were originally developed by some of the leading experts in the field of personnel testing. The first edition of the Model Guidelines was published in 1991 to assist integrity test publishers and their clients. A second edition was released in 1996 and included information to ensure that testing practices compled with the American with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act. A third edition, published in 2010, addressed international compliance issues for the global marketplace.
“The Model Guidelines is one of the first publications that was made available by ATP when the Association was founded in 1992, and they are meant to be used in conjunction with other professional and legal guidelines for the proper implementation of personnel tests, “ noted ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D.
Dr. Harris added that “ATP developed the Model Guidelines to ensure that both integrity test publishers and test users adhere to generally accepted integrity testing practices in the areas of test development and selection; test administration and scoring; test use and decision making; test fairness and confidentiality; public statements and test marketing practices; and international considerations.
The Model Guidelines are available through the ATP Bookstore and also on Amazon.com
About ATP : Established in 1992, The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is an international, non-profit, trade organization representing providers of tests and assessment tools and/or services related to assessment for clinical, occupational, certification, licensing, educational or other similar uses. For more information on ATP visit www.testpublishers.org
Lauren Scheib
Association of Test Publishers
+1 717-755-9747
email us here