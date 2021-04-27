Glassbox Partners With Match-Maker Ventures to Expand Their Global Reach

Glassbox’s pioneering Digital Customer Experience solution will be easily accessible to 100+ leading executives in Match-Maker Ventures’ prestigious network

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox, the leading Digital Experience analytics provider for web and mobile applications, today announced a partnership with Match-Maker Ventures (MMV), a global firm that specializes in matching leading corporations with best-in-class high-growth technology companies. The partnership is part of Glassbox’s strategic global expansion plans and will assist Glassbox in bringing their pioneering customer experience solutions to the world’s largest corporations.“Partnering with MMV will enable us to reach the largest businesses quicker than ever before” said Dror Friedman, VP Channel and Alliances of Glassbox. “MMV offers a unique approach through their network of 100+ senior executives around the world who understand digital trends and have access to the world's largest corporations. Their trusted network will help us bring our AI algorithms, heatmap, and actionable customer insights to companies seeking to redefine their customers’ experience and for those who want to remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.”"After working with top-level executives from all over the world, we know that the wealth of knowledge points towards one direction - the customer. Large corporations today cannot afford to have a gap between expected customer experience and reality. This is why we believe that Glassbox truly targets corporate pain-points across industries. With our industry expertise and Glassbox's capabilities, we want to bring the power of frictionless journeys to corporations and raise the bar of digital experiences." Said Dr. Nicolai Schaettgen, Founder and CEO of Match-Maker Ventures.Glassbox represents a significant solution in MMV’s repertoire of tech company partnerships, and the collaboration is part of Glassbox’s strategic business growth approach of expanding their partnership base through the help of local expertise.About GlassboxGlassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.About Match-Maker VenturesMatch-Maker Ventures (MMV) drives tangible business impact by matching the innovation power of high-growth tech companies with the assets of large corporates. Our network of 100+ industry experts enables us to identify the best-fitting solutions for the dynamic needs of organizations. Our selective portfolio comprises of 15 scaleups with impactful deployments across 50+ countries in telecommunications, banking, insurance, e-commerce and beyond. Through a thorough match-making process, MMV ensures the right partners collaborate in the right way at the right time.