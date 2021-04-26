Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
James Marsden: Stuff I'm Nerding Out on

Exclusive interview with James Marsden, Actor.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When James Marsden is into something, he deep dives. He doesn’t just think a watch looks great. He can tell you how it’s made. The when. The where. He can tell you the mechanics of it. He's a lover of life stuff. He’s into art and design. He'll take a truck radio over an iPod. He misses film in the digital age. He likes a well made espresso and a nice face scrubber.

He’s a true nerd when it comes to the things he loves. Which is a lot of things. Here, we asked him to breakdown his dream list.

Excerpts from LEOedit.com's story with James Marsden:

"I’m very much a watch guy. I can get just as excited about a $40 Casio, as I can about a 10k luxury timepiece."

"Make no mistake! I cannot afford this car. Most people can’t. Even if you could, I’m pretty sure [the ASTON MARTIN DB4 ZAGATO CONTINUATION] are all spoken for—as there were only 19 of them made."

“Ed [Ruscha] is the man. Fellow Oklahoman and one of the most prolific and celebrated contemporary artists of our time, Ed’s works range from clever word paintings to inspired (and often deadpan) photography like his book Every Building on the Sunset Strip—a 27-foot long accordion-folded documentation of, well, every building on the Sunset strip."

https://www.leoedit.com/gear/james-marsden-stuff-im-nerding-out-on/

