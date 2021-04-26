Blue Handle Publishing announces new VP and Book Puma Program
Blue Handle Publishing officially announces Madison David as Vice President, along with a new community initiative BookPuma.
Blue Handle Publishing officially announces Madison David as Vice President, along with a new community initiative BookPuma. Ms. David was born and raised in Amarillo, TX and is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the Columbia Publishing Course at Oxford. She has spent the last four years working in publishing in New York City and aims to bring her expertise to help Blue Handle grow and source authors from the Texas Panhandle and Southwest regions.
Along with the onboarding of Ms. David, Blue Handle is starting the BookPuma initiative, where Blue Handle aims to work with educators and teachers to get involved in reading and reviewing novels. The BookPuma initiative will support the community, offer local perspective, and boost income for educators and workers in the Panhandle region.
Blue Handle currently publishes the Neil Baggio series and related spin-offs, written by Blue Handle founder and president Charles D’Amico, along with titles from author Andrew J Brandt including Palo Duro: A Thriller. Palo Duro is a nominee for the Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Associations Reading the West Award. Brandt is also set to release Mixtape for the End of the World on May 18th.
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded to build the Panhandle's presence in the literary world. The company follows this by exclusively working with authors local to the West Texas area. For more information on Blue Handle Publishing, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
