RUTLAND BARRACKS/RETAIL THEFT

PRESS RELEASE:

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401557

TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 25, 2021 1443 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft (2 Counts)

ACCUSED: Grover Pangburn

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 25, 2021, at approximately 1443 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a reported theft. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Grover Pangburn had removed merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods and left the store without paying for said items. Troopers discovered Pangburn had fled on foot. Pangburn was located by Rutland City Police and charged with Retail Theft. Further investigation revealed Pangburn was also involved in a retail theft from the same Dick’s Sporting Goods on April 24, 2021. Pangburn was also charged with that theft.

Pangburn was issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on June 14, 2021.

LODGED - LOCATION: Citation Issued / Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

BAIL: ­None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: June 14, 2021, at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.