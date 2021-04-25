RUTLAND BARRACKS/RETAIL THEFT
PRESS RELEASE:
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401557
TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 25, 2021 1443 hours
LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft (2 Counts)
ACCUSED: Grover Pangburn
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Rutland Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 25, 2021, at approximately 1443 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a reported theft. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Grover Pangburn had removed merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods and left the store without paying for said items. Troopers discovered Pangburn had fled on foot. Pangburn was located by Rutland City Police and charged with Retail Theft. Further investigation revealed Pangburn was also involved in a retail theft from the same Dick’s Sporting Goods on April 24, 2021. Pangburn was also charged with that theft.
Pangburn was issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on June 14, 2021.
LODGED - LOCATION: Citation Issued / Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: June 14, 2021, at 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.