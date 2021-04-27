VAIMOO Selects CAP-XX Supercapacitors for Smartphone Connected e-Bike Sharing System

VAIMOO selects CAP-XX supercaps for magnetic smartphone docking station featured in the company's connected e-bike sharing system. Thin prismatic CAP-XX supercap fits easily inside VAIMOO's small e-bike connectivity device and delivers high burst power needed for the e-bike sharing system's Bluetooth and GPS/GPRS data communications. A CES 2021 Innovation Award winner in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation category, VAIMOO’s complete e-bike sharing solution for smart cities includes electric bikes, charging stations and mobile apps for using the service.

CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors deliver high burst power needed for system’s advanced Bluetooth and GPS/GPRS data communications

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX)

We're proud to provide the high energy and power density VAIMOO needs to power its e-bike sharing communication system. This is just one of many applications for CAP-XX supercapacitors in IoT devices.” — Pierre Mars, vice president of quality & applications engineering, CAP-XX

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors, announced that VAIMOO, an Italian-based IoT and micro-mobility industry expert, has selected the CAP-XX DMT470 supercap for its magnetic smartphone docking station system featured in the company’s integrated IoT solution for managing e-bike connectivity. VAIMOO chose the CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors for their characteristic low ESR which enables the high burst of power needed for all the system’s advanced Bluetooth and GPS/GPRS data communications, and for their thin form factor which fits easily inside the small e-bike IoT device.

A CES 2021 Innovation Award winner in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation category, VAIMOO’s complete e-bike sharing solution includes electric bikes, charging stations and mobile apps for using the service, and improves fleet distribution and maintenance through artificial intelligence algorithms, real-time geo-location and operational data from the field. The system is designed to adapt to any micro-mobility and last-mile transport scenarios, both public and private, and exploits the full potential of IoT (Internet of Things) technologies for rapid integration with other transport systems, such as metro, train or bus, aiming to ensure a unique and well-integrated travel experience.

VAIMOO uses the ultra-power-dense CAP-XX DMT470 supercap (DMT334R2S474M3DTA0) to deliver high currents required by the IoT application. Watch a video of VAIMOO’s Connected e-Bike Sharing System.

The CAP-XX DMT470 supercap, previously manufactured by Murata under license from CAP-XX, is now produced in CAP-XX’s new factory at Seven Hills, NSW, Australia using the production lines recently acquired from Murata. Features include:

• 470 mF / 4.2 Volt

• 21 x 14 x 3.5 mm

• Very low ESR of 130 mΩ

• Very low leakage current 2.5 µA (micro-Amps)

"Partnering with CAP-XX,” said Matteo Pertosa, VAIMOO CEO, “gives us the opportunity to enhance our technology and offer state-of-the-art micro-mobility solutions for the development of high value and integrated systems for smart cities."

“We are proud to provide the high energy and power density VAIMOO needs to power the e-bike sharing advanced communication system,” said Pierre Mars, vice president of quality and applications engineering at CAP-XX. “This is just one of the many possible applications for thin CAP-XX supercapacitors in IoT devices.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

About VAIMOO

VAIMOO - Vehicles Artificial Intelligence MO(O)ved, the connected e-bike sharing solution empowering transportation leaders to achieve a sustainable, efficient, safe and comfortable mobility experience. Recently adopted by one of the largest European micro-mobility operators to extend its e-scooter sharing service in the UK, VAIMOO has also been implemented by the cycling capitals of Copenhagen and Rotterdam. Its innovative and flexible e-Bike Sharing system includes e-bike fleets, racks, a management platform integrable with third-party transports, and an engaging app for a multi-modality user’s journey.

https://www.vaimoo.com/