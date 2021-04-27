Dog Podcast Network logo Dog Edition logo Dog Edition - Zooming with a Dog

Dog Podcast Network Interview Reveals Which Animals Are Helping Humans Combat Pandemic Loneliness

There’s a secondary pandemic brewing, and it may turn out to be as devastating as the coronavirus. Loneliness & social isolation are significant health risks to the human species.” — Dog Edition

KIHEI, MAUI, HAWAII, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOG EDITION Exclusive | Turtles Slow to Zoom with Humans: Dogs Pick Up the Slack

Dog Podcast Network Interview Reveals Which Animals Are Helping Humans Combat Pandemic Loneliness

There’s a secondary pandemic brewing, and it may turn out to be as devastating as the coronavirus. Loneliness and social isolation are significant health risks to the human species.

Luckily, other animals have been pitching in to help, according to a recent report by Dog Podcast Network’s flagship show DOG EDITION.

With Pets Together, a non-profit facilitator, animals make virtual visits to humans in nursing homes, residential facilities, medical centers ... even libraries, camps, and school reading programs.

Some species are volunteering more than others. Dogs, in particular, have turned out in impressive numbers. On a recent episode of DOG EDITION, Jennifer Bashford, Director of Pets Together, explains:

"Think about when you walk your dog. Your dog is what causes you to stop and talk to the other person when you may not have stopped."

Most dog owners would agree that their dogs force them to make friends. But can virtual dog visits also help humans?

It's worth a try because reducing social isolation is not just a nice idea. It's a critical health initiative, according to the CDC. Being lonely may rank with smoking, obesity, and lack of exercise as a health risk. Loneliness predisposes humans to heart disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and suicide.

There is plenty of evidence that therapy dogs help reduce social isolation ... both at home and in group settings. These programs are often strictly regulated. Not every dog can be a therapy dog.

But the pandemic's forced self-isolation resulted in widespread adoption of video-chatting technology. Now, virtual visits mean just about any animal can do the work ... even those without a license.

Potato the chihuahua, for example. Bashford’s three-year-old dog may be naughty, and a little chubby, but she’s a champion video therapy dog. “Some of our best volunteers are just like Potato, that just sit here and do nothing.”

Other canine volunteers play piano, do tricks, or dance for their human audience. One even dances to Thriller, in costume. “Everyone has a different way of putting their pet in front of the camera,” says Bashford.

Dogs are traditional therapy animals. But can any species pitch in to help humans fight loneliness? Bashford reveals who's Slacking on Zooming.

"They don't have to be therapy dogs because they're not actually going into a facility … You've got teeny tiny kittens ... or we have a lot of people who have goats and who might live on farms that have goats and sheep. And we have a mini cow that is always a big hit. Chickens. Bunnies. We have a bearded lizard that visits ... Guinea pigs, alpaca, llamas. I mean, you name it, we have had said pet on a call ... I think the only animal we don't have is a turtle."

Humans can forgive turtles for being slow to respond to the health crisis. They're just not as fast off the start line. As always, dogs are right by our side, and sometimes, leading the way back to good health.

About DOG EDITION from Dog Podcast Network:

From the serious to the sublime … Is it possible to have a news-magazine formatted show only about dogs? DOG EDITION offers a resounding "Yes!" A global team of dog-obsessed journalists and storytellers produce ... news, in-depth reporting, analysis, features, and interview segments in a weekly podcast.

DOG EDITION is the flagship show from Dog Podcast Network (DPN). DPN is the first of its kind: a podcasting network as devoted to dogs as they are to us. Brilliant sound, broadcast-quality production values, and great storytelling.

Our dogs might not be our whole life, but they sure make our lives whole. At DPN, our mission is to help improve the quality of life for dogs and the people who love them. Our goal is simple: entertain, inspire and inform.

DOG EDITION is our modest attempt to pay down the collective debt to humankind's best friend. Dogs have been loyal companions for over 33,000 years ... it’s time to reciprocate and pay close attention to All Things Dog.