A pupil harnessed the facility of beets to make therapeutic from surgical procedure safer — and extra equitable

The Iowa student has dedicated her life to equity work, from serving as one of her school district’s diversity equity leaders to participating in her high school’s Black History Game Show club.

But when her junior year chemistry teacher at Iowa City West High School, Carolyn Walling, was recruiting students for the Science Fair club, Taylor signed up, fascinated by the prospect of answering her own research question — and incorporating economic equity into science ​by trying to remove financial barriers to medical treatment.

Over a year later, she’s seeking a patent for a creation she carefully curated in her high school chemistry lab: color-changing stitches that indicate when a wound is infected.

The key to her success? Covering the stitches in beet juice.

“I dabble in science,” Taylor, who is now a senior, told CNN. “It’s been an amazing experience because I’ve never done any research prior to this project.” Since beginning to compete on the science fair circuit in February 2020,…

