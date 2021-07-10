Pope Francis steadily resuming work and strolling after his surgical procedure

The 84-year-old pontiff entered surgery in Rome’s Gemelli hospital last Sunday, hours after conducting the traditional Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

The procedure was “a scheduled surgical intervention for a symptomatic stenotic diverticulitis,” according to a statement from the Holy See communications office at the time.

The pope is “gradually resuming work and continues to stroll in the corridor of the apartment,” Holy See press office spokesman Matteo Bruni said Saturday, adding that on Friday afternoon the Pope celebrated mass in the private chapel and in the evening he dined with his aides.

Pope Francis will give his weekly Sunday Angelus prayer at 6 a.m. Eastern Time from a window of the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he is currently recovering from post-operative surgery.