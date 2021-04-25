Rutland Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401542
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 24, 2021, at approximately 1215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Plaza, 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Robert Horick
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 24, 2021, at approximately 1215 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town.
Through investigation it was determined Robert Horick had violated court-imposed conditions of release by being in the Green Mountain Plaza. Horick was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/26/2021 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.