Rutland Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B401542

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 24, 2021, at approximately 1215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Plaza, 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Robert Horick

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 24, 2021, at approximately 1215 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town.

Through investigation it was determined Robert Horick had violated court-imposed conditions of release by being in the Green Mountain Plaza. Horick was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/26/2021 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

