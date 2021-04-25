RE: Road Closure: Route 5 at River Rd S Putney

The road is re-open

Thank you

From: Wood, Kristine <Kristine.Wood@vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, April 25, 2021 4:48 AM
Subject: Road Closure: Route 5 at River Rd S Putney

VT Route 5 in Putney is closed in the area of River Road South for a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.