Who do you trust to buy PPE from?

This is a question often asked by small businesses.

We are not here to compete. We are here because we know how to help.”
— Franklin Lujan

COMPTON, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We received an opportunity to become a Vendor with the County of Riverside California and not to bore you with the transactional details, with news of our prices being aggressively low, we received a bulk purchase order to provide PPE to the some of the Hospitals and Mental Health facilities.

On the day I would deliver all the personal protective equipment, my oldest son yelled, "Hey Dad you want some company". I responded with an "Absolutely, now jump in the car".

As we were driving to the County facility I knew this day would be packed with new surprises. It was our first order with the County and I did not want to place high expectations. I simply wanted to fulfill the order complete and address any questions or concerns from my buyer.

From the photos, you can see there was some real "family sweat equity". I knew my son would learn a hard day's work is an honest day's pay. Once we left the facility I asked my son, what would you like to eat for lunch. He obviously noticed a McDonalds en-route, gave his suggestion and said, "Dad a #3 Super Sized", As I pulled into the Drive-Thru and heard the McDonalds crew member ask for my order I said to her, we will have two number three meals super sized please.

At the end of our trip, I knew my son had gained some new values. However so did I. My biggest gain was sharing time with him because children grow up fast.

Granted you are looking for a personal protective equipment local supplier or a new vendor that you can rely on, you can find that with Health Supply Wholesalers we advocate relying on each other first....

