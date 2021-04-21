Health Supply Wholesalers Find Unique Ways To Support Local Businesses To Return From Pandemic

Health Supply Wholesalers PPE Delivery Truck Health Supply Wholesalers Health Supply Wholesalers PR App Photo

Working Directly With the Manufacturer's Importing Team Is How We Provide Below Wholesale PPE Prices.

Wait for the dust to settle, because it creates a better plan.” — Franklin Lujan

LOS ANGELES, CA, 90220, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the COVID19 pandemic demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)has consistently outstripped supply. With unprecedented demand globally for items such as nitrile, latex, vinyl gloves, face shields and hand sanitizers many businesses have struggled to affordably source the PPE necessary to make their workplaces COVID secure for their staff and customers. One California-based business is striving to ease this problem for local business owners, by setting up a connected supply chain that allows local business owners to quickly and affordably get hold of PPE from a network of factories across America.

Health Supply Wholesalers saw the problem that local business owners in California were facing. As business owners prepare to reopen, they are under immense pressure to return their operations to as normal as possible, whilst also ensuring that they are acting in line with ever-changing government COVID guidelines, and keeping their facilities clean, safe and COVID free. This is challenging for small business owners, who know what equipment they need to protect their personnel and visitors, but who have struggled to consistently source it at affordable prices.

Small businesses find themselves wasting valuable time trying to find different suppliers, calling round to check stock levels, attempting to place orders, sometimes having to place multiple orders with multiple suppliers to get everything they need. This is frustrating and inefficient and adds a burden to a time in which it is already particularly challenging to run a business. Furthermore, due to the explosion in demand, many suppliers’ prices for PPE have skyrocketed, adding additional cost that erodes the bottom line in a way that local businesses can ill afford.

“Health Supply Wholesalers are in a strong position to react to the ever-shifting business landscape that the COVID19 pandemic has presented”, said Franklin Lujan, Co-Founder. “Due to our relationships PPE factories across the USA, and our established infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to support business owners and connect them to a supply chain they desperately need. We believe in maintaining Government Wholesale prices for local businesses and communities and are delighted to be able to use our business expertise to support our community through the pandemic.”

Local businesses can benefit from working with Health Supply Wholesalers as they have kept prices below wholesale, to ensure that PPE is supplied at fair cost to the business owner. Health Supply Wholesalers also take the stress out of sourcing PPE as they do the heavy lifting, and through utilizing well-established relationships with Mid-West and East Coast facilities they are equipped for unexpected demand and urgent requirement for immediate pickup of supplies.

About Health Supply Wholesalers: On a mission to alleviate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procurement challenges, Health Supply Wholesalers was established in Riverside, California in 2020. They have established business partnerships with a network of personal protective safety equipment factories that have placed facilities all over North America. Throughout 2020 they provided PPE to local businesses and government agencies, including several bulk orders with the County of Riverside, CA. For more information, visit www.healthsupplywholesalers.com or Health Supply Wholesalers app.

www.healthsupplywholesalers.com

For further information contact: Franklin Lujan

franklin@healthsupplywholesalers.com

Office: 909-638-1760

Health Supply Wholesalers helps businesses get to 90% of where they need to be at 10% of the cost.